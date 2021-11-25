Inside the unique contract extension the Saints gave Taysom Hill

The Saints raised some eyebrows around the league earlier in the week, reaching a four-year, $40 million extension with quarterback/tight end/special teamer Taysom Hill﻿.

It was a large deal for a player who has amassed just 156 total scrimmage yards this season, though one more valuable to New Orleans and Sean Payton than anyone else.

A closer look at the complex, incentive-laden deal lays out how much Hill can earn and explains why the Saints did it. Essentially, they paid him the sum of all the roles he fills, while leaving significant upside in case he somehow becomes the starting QB.

According to a source, here is how the deal breaks down: