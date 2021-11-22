Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

The versatility of Taysom Hill will be showcased by the New Orleans Saints for seasons to come.

Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years and $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Hill receives $10 million each season over the next four years and has upside and incentives if he ever becomes the Saints' starting quarterback, Rapoport reported.

With Jameis Winston out for the season and Trevor Siemian having taken over the starting reins, Hill's future as a starting QB would seem to be an uphill battle, but his ability to be a game-changer as the team's Swiss army-knife, jack-of-all-trades option will remain a calling card of head coach Sean Payton's offense.