Around the NFL

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 05:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The versatility of Taysom Hill will be showcased by the New Orleans Saints for seasons to come.

Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years and $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Hill receives $10 million each season over the next four years and has upside and incentives if he ever becomes the Saints' starting quarterback, Rapoport reported.

With Jameis Winston out for the season and Trevor Siemian having taken over the starting reins, Hill's future as a starting QB would seem to be an uphill battle, but his ability to be a game-changer as the team's Swiss army-knife, jack-of-all-trades option will remain a calling card of head coach Sean Payton's offense.

Having lost out in a preseason QB battle to Winston, Hill has rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries this year, caught four passes for 52 yards and completed 7 of 8 passes for 56 yards this season. Over the course of his four-plus seasons with the Saints, Hill has tallied 25 total touchdowns.

