2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Mike White wakes up Jets' offense. Zach Wilson isn't getting the starting job back anytime soon. White shined, dicing up a short-handed Bears defense with aplomb. The quarterback got the ball out on time, displayed calm in the pocket and accuracy on the move. White passed for 315 yards on 22 of 28 attempts with three touchdowns while taking just one sack. He became the only Jets QB to have multiple games with 300-plus pass yards and three-plus pass TDs in the last 30 seasons (also Week 8, 2021), per NFL Research. White's play opened up playmakers on the outside. Garrett Wilson (five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns) exploded, and Elijah Moore (2/64/1) came to life with his first TD of the season. White spread the ball around, hitting 10 different receivers. The passing game clicking opened run lanes as the Jets gashed for 158 yards on the ground. From the jump, White led Gang Green on their first opening-drive TD of the season. This is how Mike LaFleur's offense is supposed to look.
- Bears offense slowed sans injured Justin Fields.Trevor Siemian got off to a good start, leading back-to-back scoring drives early, as Chicago found space after the catch. Siemian added a nice deep shot to Chase Claypool for a 31-yard gain. But the Bears' offense scuffled from there, generating two first downs on its next five drives. The QB finished with 179 passing yards, a TD and an INT. Siemian is a fine backup, but his insertion into the lineup highlights the lack of playmaking around the QB -- particularly after Darnell Mooney left with an injury. The Bears' offense has moved the ball in recent weeks thanks to Fields' dynamic ability. There was none of that in the final three quarters for Chicago. Without Fields, it's a bottom-three offense.
- Jets D surges down the stretch to push Gang Green into playoff position. The Jets D looked sleepy early, missing tackles and allowing chunk gains. But Robert Saleh's crew came on strong in the second half, generating two sacks and a game-sealing interception from C.J. Mosley in the red zone. It was the type of complementary performance from the Jets O and D we needed to see. The victory pushes New York ahead of the Patriots in the division and into a Wild Card spot with big games against the Vikings and Bills on tap.
NFL Research: Sunday marked Mike White's second start with three TD passes out of four career starts. Zach Wilson has zero such games in 20 starts.
Next Gen stat of the game: Garrett Wilson generated plus-20 yards after catch over expected on 54-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Elijah Moore earned plus-22 yards after catch over expected on a 42-yard reception.
Eric Edholm takeaways:
- Daron Payne, Kendall Fuller come up big late. Things were looking pretty dire late for the Commanders as the Falcons drove all the way to the Washington 2-yard line with a chance to take a lead with less than a minute to go. That's when Payne delivered for a second time in a critical situation in the Commanders' win. Payne tipped Marcus Mariota's pass on second and goal, which was intercepted on a terrific play from Kendall Fuller. The Commanders needed to run the clock out thereafter, but the pick effectively ended the game. Earlier, Payne led the way -- along with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat -- to stop Cordarrelle Patterson on a fourth-and-short run near midfield. Payne finished the game with six tackles (two for losses) and the game-changing tip. The Commanders' run defense, which was giving up 103.1 rushing yards per game coming in, was uncharacteristically poor against the Falcons, giving up 167 on the ground with four Falcons ball carriers running for a long of at least 12 yards. But when it counted, the big boys up front made their presence felt for Washington.
- No reason to go away from Taylor Heinicke. Sunday was not Heinecke's finest performance since taking over for Carson Wentz, but it was good enough to deliver a much-needed victory. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The pick was a bad one -- no sugar coating -- coming immediately after a turnover on downs and costing the Commanders three points thereafter. But otherwise, it was a typically solid performance from the quarterback who has led Washington to a 5-1 record on his watch. He received good pass blocking, but also got rid of the ball quickly and was moderately efficient moving the ball, with four drives longer than 58 yards. Washington's run game was a big part of that, and the Falcons did get their hands on a few Heinecke passes. Heinecke, who was listed on the injury report with a back ailment, also kept grabbing his elbow or forearm in the second half. But even with the news that Wentz has been activated to start practicing again, Ron Rivera has few reasons to switch back now, even after a quiet day from the passing game.
- Falcons' run defense can't get enough stops. Atlanta's chances of winning ultimately swung dramatically because of a red-zone interception in the final minute. But there were too many breakdowns defensively -- mostly against the run -- in the game's first 50 minutes to put it all on one turnover. Had the Falcons tackled and taken on blocks better, they'd have evened their record at 6-6 and come away with a big conference road win. Instead, they're 5-7 with their playoff chances starting to slip away. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. set a career high for rushing yards with 105 on only 18 carries. Throw in Antonio Gibson, Jonathan Williams, Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, all of whom contributed to the ground game, and the Commanders tallied 176 rushing yards on 37 carries. Eleven of Washington's 20 first downs came on the ground. The return of cornerback A.J. Terrell once again made a difference in a much-maligned pass defense, just as it did last week vs. Chicago. But suddenly, the run defense has become unreliable – a disappointing result after it had shown signs of improvement in Weeks 5 through 7.
Next Gen stat of the game: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota was 6 of 10 passing for 43 yards and an interception on quick passes vs. the Commanders. He was 9 of 15 passing for 131 yards and a TD on passes with 2.5 seconds or more time to throw.
NFL Research: Since Taylor Heinicke took over as the Commanders' starting QB in Week 7, they are second in the NFL with 37.0 carries per game and with an average time of possession of 34:30. Washington has won the time-of-possession advantage in all six of Heinicke's starts, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Tua Tagovailoastarts hot as Dolphins surge to big lead. "MVP" chants rained down from Hard Rock Stadium fans as Tua shredded the Texans' defense early. The quarterback was sharp out of the gate, finding wide-open receivers in the middle of the field for chunk gains. Miami marched up and down the field, scoring on five of its six first-half possessions. Were it not for red zone struggles, the score would have been more lopsided than 30-0 at the break. When Tua is in rhythm and seeing the field like Sunday, the Dolphins' offense is dangerous. Add in nifty ad-lib plays like his TD toss to Durham Smythe, and it's electric. Tua tossed for 299 yards and a TD before being shut down late in the third quarter with a big lead Miami was able to hold.
- Kyle Allen fairs no better than Davis Mills. For the first half, Allen looked worse than Mills, throwing one-hoppers, looking frazzled in the pocket, and leading a lifeless offense. The Texans generated three first downs in the first half (one by penalty) for 32 total yards on 25 plays (1.3 yards per play). Allen threw two ghastly interceptions in the game and was sacked five times. A three-play stretch in the second quarter encapsulated the Texans' offense: Screen pass nearly intercepted, strip-sack (Houston recovery), fumble returned for TD. Allen hit a better stretch in the second half, including 14 consecutive completions when the Dolphins' defense took a nap with a big lead. The truth is Allen was never going to solve what ails a woeful Texans team. With the No. 1 pick nearly secured, a new QB will be under center in Houston in 2023.
- Terron Armstead's injury is cause for concern. The star left tackle exited with a pectoral injury and didn't return. Armstead's absence led to one stretch in which Tua was sacked four times in nine plays. The Texans' ability to pressure with the LT in the locker room was likely a key reason Mike McDaniel, who said after the game he did not know how serious the injury was and would know more Monday, took Tagovailoa out with 3:18 left in the third quarter. If Armstead's injury is a major one, it would be rough for the Dolphins, who leaped back into the AFC East lead over Buffalo with the win.
Next Gen stat of the game:Tua Tagovailoa had almost all of his production targeting the seams, completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and a TD.
NFL Research: The Dolphins' 30-0 lead over the Texans was Miami's second-largest first-half lead over the last 30 seasons. Their largest was a 41-0 lead in the first half in Week 7, 2015, also against the Texans.