2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota was 6 of 10 passing for 43 yards and an interception on quick passes vs. the Commanders. He was 9 of 15 passing for 131 yards and a TD on passes with 2.5 seconds or more time to throw.

NFL Research: Since Taylor Heinicke took over as the Commanders' starting QB in Week 7, they are second in the NFL with 37.0 carries per game and with an average time of possession of 34:30. Washington has won the time-of-possession advantage in all six of Heinicke's starts, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.