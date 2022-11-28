Around the NFL

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 08:10 AM
Kevin Patra

The Los Angeles Chargers season sat in peril, trailing 24-17 in Arizona with the clock ticking down. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard TD with 18 seconds remaining.

Coach Brandon Staley didn't blink, electing to go for a two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra point to send the game to overtime.

"We came here to win," Staley said, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "We're just living week to week. It was about this game for us and pouring into this game and doing what we felt like was going to win us the football game."

Win, they did.

Herbert hit Gerald Everett wide-open across the goal line on a beautiful 2-point play to earn the 25-24 victory.

"Smooth like chocolate milk," Staley said, describing the play.

The Chargers' offense struggled early to get in gear, opening with three consecutive punts before getting into gear in the second and third quarters. Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three TDs, and the offense cooled off again in the fourth quarter after the Cardinals retook the lead.

But they put it together for the final drive, punctuating the day with the 2-point call.

"I imagined that we were going to go for it because that's just how aggressive we play," Herbert said. "I love that about our coach."

The victory broke a two-game losing streak and was huge for the Chargers' playoff chances. At 6-5, their postseason hopes remain alive, sitting 9th in the AFC, just one game out of the final spot. A loss would have likely doomed their chances.

"At this point, all games for us are like a must-win," Ekeler said. "You see the rest of the AFC winning games ... we got to catch up a few."

