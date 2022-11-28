NFL stats and records, Week 12: Josh Jacobs sets Raiders single-game record for rushing yards

Justin Jefferson did his best Randy Moss' Thanksgiving impersonation on Thursday, going for 139 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. It was Jefferson's seventh game with 100 receiving yards, the most in the NFL this season. Jefferson not only leads the NFL with in receiving yards (4,248) since entering the league in 2020, but he also passed Hall of Famer and fellow Viking Randy Moss (4,163) for the most by a player in his first three seasons. For his career, Jefferson averages 96.5 receiving yards per game, the most by any player in NFL history.