NFL stats and records, Week 12: Josh Jacobs sets Raiders single-game record for rushing yards

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from the 2022 NFL season.
1) Josh Jacobs Bo Jackson's the Seahawks
Josh Jacobs took the flight out of the Seahawks in Week 12, with 303 scrimmage yards and a walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown in overtime. Jacobs set the Raiders single-game record with 229 rushing yards, while adding 74 yards through the air and two rushing TDs. He became the only player since at least 1950 with 225-plus rush yards and 70-plus receiving yards in a single game.
Jacobs' the fourth player and third running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game. The last player to do so was Adrian Peterson in the game he set the single-game NFL record with 296 rushing yards.
Jacobs galloping into the end zone had to have some Raiders fans seeing flashes of Bo Jackson's 91-yard touchdown run in Seattle on Monday Night Football in 1987. The two are also tied by this: the only Raiders to ever put up 220 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the same game.
2) Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set new standards at positions
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to coauthor the rewriting of NFL history books. Mahomes won his 26th career game in November and December, extending his own record for the longest win streak over any two-month span.
Mahomes had his 38th career game with 300 pass yards on Sunday, the most by any player in his first seven seasons in NFL history. However, Mahomes has played just six seasons and only played a single game during his 2017 rookie season. Kelce set the NFL record for receiving yards (9,918) in a tight end's first 11 NFL seasons. Similarly, Kelce is only in his 10th NFL season and did not record a catch as a rookie in 2013.
As a tandem, Mahomes and Kelce have combined for 46 touchdowns over their five seasons together (2018-2022). Only the duos of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (54 from 2011-2015) and Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham (51 from 2010-2014) have ever had more.
3) Micah Parsons one game closer to Reggie White record
Micah Parsons has 12.0 sacks this season, trailing only Matthew Judon (13.0). He's the third player to record at least 12.0 sacks in each of his first two seasons, joining Aldon Smith (2011-2012) and Hall of Famer Reggie White (1985-1986). Thanksgiving was Parsons' 9th career game with 2-or-more sacks, tying Smith's mark for the most over a player's first two campaigns.
Parsons has two sacks in six games, and no sacks in each of his other five games this season. He's two games shy of tying White's record for the most two-sack games in a single season all-time. White had eight such games in the strike-shortened 1987 season. The only other players with more than Parsons in a single season are Aaron Donald (2018) and Hall of Famers Bruce Smith (1990) and Chris Doleman (1989). Each of them had seven.
4) Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss record
Justin Jefferson did his best Randy Moss' Thanksgiving impersonation on Thursday, going for 139 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. It was Jefferson's seventh game with 100 receiving yards, the most in the NFL this season. Jefferson not only leads the NFL with in receiving yards (4,248) since entering the league in 2020, but he also passed Hall of Famer and fellow Viking Randy Moss (4,163) for the most by a player in his first three seasons. For his career, Jefferson averages 96.5 receiving yards per game, the most by any player in NFL history.
5) Jalen Hurts and Eagles continue to soar
Jalen Hurts had 157 rushing yards on Sunday Night Football, the most by an Eagles quarterback all-time, which says something for a franchise that rostered Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick -- two of the most explosive runners at the position in the league's history. Hurts is the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus rush yards, 150-plus pass yards & multiple pass touchdowns in the same game.
The Eagles finished their Week 12 win over the Packers with 363 rushing yards, the most in a game by the Eagles since they had a franchise-record 376 in Week 10, 1948 versus Washington. The 2022 Eagles are hoping their season ends with a similar result: a world championship. The former Eagles went on to win the 1948 NFL Championship.
6) 49ers snap Saints' streak of 332 game without being shut out
Entering Week 12, the Saints had gone 332 straight games without being shut out, the longest active streak in the NFL. The 49ers made sure the Saints went back to New Orleans with a donut. The 49ers have made it a theme against the Saints. The last time the Saints endured a shut out? A 38-0 loss in Week 17, 2001 against a Steve Mariucci-led 49ers team.
Bonus: DeSean Jackson's speed continues to defy Father Time. Jackson caught a 62-yard pass from Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' loss against the Jaguars. Lamar Jackson was the 13th different quarterback DeSean Jackson has caught a 50-plus yard pass from, the most by any player since play-by-play data has been tracked in 1991.
Research shoutouts: Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade), Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem), Matt Okada (@MattOkada), Cole Jacobson (@ColeJacobson32), Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm), Blake Warye (@bwaryeorblake)