Jalen Hurts: Breaking Michael Vick's Eagles QB rushing record 'means everything' to me

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put up a record performance with his legs in Sunday night's 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts dashed for 157 yards on 17 carries and added 153 passing yards and two TDs through the air as the Eagles offense mauled Green Bay for 363 rushing yards in the victory.

Hurts became the first QB since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards, 150-plus passing yards and two-plus passing TDs in a single game, per NFL Research.

His 157 yards rushing set a franchise record, breaking the mark set by Michael Vick in 2010 (130 in Week 15 vs. Giants). Hurts credited former Eagles QBs Vick, Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham for inspiring his performance.

"It means everything," Hurts said of passing Vick's record. "I have a great deal of respect for those guys. The guys that have come before me. Randall, Mike, McNabb. Just the way they played the game. I always talk about how I admire the way they played the game. And to be thrusted into that category and different things is a blessing. It's a blessing. And it's a lot of hard work going into it. I have a ton of respect for them and their support. And they don't even know how they've affected me, impacted me in my time here. It's an understatement to say how much I appreciate them. Because I do. And they've guided me in more ways than they don't even know. So, I appreciate them and I appreciate this team."

Hurts gashed the Packers with his legs from the start, rumbling for 24 yards on the game's third play. He generated 103 rushing yards before the end of the first quarter.

The 24-year-old put it succinctly when asked how he rushed for so many yards.

"I ran and they couldn't get me," he said.

Hurts' ability to churn out yards makes the Eagles a dangerous force. With the defense required to account for the QB every play, it opens up the rest of the offense. At this point in the season, everything just looks easy for Nick Sirianni's offense.

Ignore those who say Hurts is merely a running back playing quarterback. When required, he can burn the defense with his arm too. Hurts has averaged 54.3 rush ing YPG and has a 105.6 passer rating in 2022. The only other QB in NFL history to average 50-plus rushing YPG and have a 105-plus passer rating in a season was Lamar Jackson in 2019, when he was the league's unanimous MVP.

Hurts gave credit to the Eagles' offensive line, which blasted open holes for the entire ground game. The 363 rush yards were the most in a game by the Eagles since earning 376 in 1948.

"This offensive line, this team enjoys doing whatever needs to be done to win," Hurts said. "This team enjoys the feeling of winning and like I said we've put this work in and we've talked about some of these things. Execution fuels emotion."