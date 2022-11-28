Around the NFL

Raiders 'running out of superlatives' to describe RB Josh Jacobs' 303-yard day in OT win vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs blasted through the Seattle Seahawks defensive front to open grass and sprinted 86 yards for the game-winning touchdown for a 40-34 overtime victory.

The play almost didn't happen. Jacobs was a game-time decision after sustaining a calf injury in practice on Friday. He tweaked the injury again late in regulation, and coaches considered sitting the running back. But Jacobs wouldn't be denied.

"It's kind of crazy coming in and not knowing if I was going to play," Jacobs said. "Looking the guys in their eyes, telling them that they're going to get everything they got out of me. They didn't want me to finish the game, but I kind of convinced them that I could go.

"Biggest play of the game happened after that."

Playing through the injury, Jacobs generated 303 scrimmage yards, the 10th player since at least 1940 to reach 300-plus yards in a single game, per NFL Research.

Jacobs gashed the Seahawks' defense for 229 yards and 74 receiving yards and added two TDs. He became the only player since at least 1950 with 225-plus rushing yards and 70-plus receiving yards in a contest. It's the most rush yards in a road game by a Raiders player since Bo Jackson rushed for 221 yards at Seattle on 'MNF' 35 years ago this week (Week 12, 1987), when he famously capped a 91-yard TD by running all the way into the tunnel.

In 11 games, Jacobs has already set a career-high with 1,159 rushing yards, leading the NFL (Derrick Henry is second with 1,048).

"I'm running out of superlatives," coach Josh McDaniels said of Jacobs. "Over 300 total yards in a game. Didn't feel perfect but he just -- I think, [he has] toughness. He's a football player. That's probably the greatest compliment I could give him. He comes up big. He had a couple big first downs on third-and-short, I'm not sure everybody in the league gets those, but he did. And then, of course, makes the big play at the end.

"I thought he was tremendous throughout. Gave us a lot of hard yards in the running game, caught the ball well out of the backfield, made some big plays with his hands. That's JJ. That's what he is."

The victory is the Raiders' second straight overtime win, the first team to play and win consecutive road OT games in a single season since the Jets in Weeks 9 and 10, 2010. Sunday's victory marked the first time Vegas has scored 40 points in a game since Week 5, 2020.

Entering the season with question marks after the Raiders elected not to pick up his fifth-year option, Jacobs has proven week after week he's a difference-maker.

"That mentality that [Jacobs] brings and that mindset, the way he runs and the way he, over and over and over again, was finishing, not just downhill but through people, he's always finishing forward," quarterback Derek Carr said. "Him bringing that mindset, man, how hard he's worked, all those things, I said it at the beginning of the year ... the happiest person in the building, besides me, is gonna be Josh Jacobs. And we're seeing the fruits of that now."

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley on Chargers' two-point conversion for win over Cardinals: 'Smooth like chocolate milk'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley described the team's two-point conversion for the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits Sunday night loss early with ribs injury

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the third quarter and did not return.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season

A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, DT Mike Purcell downplay sideline exchange during loss to Panthers

Broncos DT Mike Purcell was seen yelling at QB Russell Wilson on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, highlighting another disappointing chapter to what has been a lost season in Denver.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White put on a clinic in a 31-10 win over the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating, making a declarative statement that he should continue as the signal caller.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) active vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) active vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is active for the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.

news

Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups

After the Bears announced Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets, Trevor Siemian took the first snaps for Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Siemian, playing in place of the injured Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE