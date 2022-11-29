The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power

2) Chargers staying alive: The Chargers could be the team nobody wants to see in the postseason -- if they can make it there. Los Angeles' 25-24 victory over Arizona was the team's fourth fourth-quarter comeback win this season, and you're talking about a squad that is as banged-up as it gets. The Bolts have played a good portion of this season without several star players, including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, left tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa and cornerback J.C. Jackson (who's done for the season). Yet, they just improved to 6-5 with that last-minute victory over the Cardinals -- which was decided by a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to tight end Gerald Everett -- and they've positioned themselves to make a strong run at a wild-card spot. The AFC West pretty much belongs to the Chiefs for a seventh consecutive year, as they hold a three-game advantage over Los Angeles. However, the Chargers play four teams that currently own losing records over their final six games, giving them ample opportunity to punch their own postseason ticket. They also know how to fight. For all the jokes about the Chargers finding ways to beat themselves in recent years, they've actually proven to be quite resilient in the face of so many key personnel losses. They now have a chance to get healthy at the right time. Williams and Bosa are supposed to return at some point in the coming weeks, while Slater still has a shot at playing this season. If the Chargers can regain some star power after fighting to stay alive, they'll have a chance to deliver on all that hype that surrounded them in the offseason.