Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

Could it be Rachaad White szn in Tampa Bay?

The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich noted Thursday that early in the season, White didn't own the experience to be an every-down player, but the rookie has grown.

"I think it was excellent to see him go out there and play an extended amount of snaps," Leftwich said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't know if he was ready for that many earlier. We saw the gifts that he had early but … we're here with him every day, so we knew we had to get him to the point he could handle that type of load. He's there now.

"So it was good to see him go out and play and show the skill set that he's got, show the skill set that we like."

With Leonard Fournette dealing with a hip injury that kept him limited in practice this week, White could handle the bulk of Sunday's duty against Cleveland. Whether or not Fournette is healthy, White has shown pop and burst, adding a needed element to Tampa's run game.