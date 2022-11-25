Around the NFL

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Could it be Rachaad White szn in Tampa Bay?

The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich noted Thursday that early in the season, White didn't own the experience to be an every-down player, but the rookie has grown.

"I think it was excellent to see him go out there and play an extended amount of snaps," Leftwich said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't know if he was ready for that many earlier. We saw the gifts that he had early but … we're here with him every day, so we knew we had to get him to the point he could handle that type of load. He's there now.

"So it was good to see him go out and play and show the skill set that he's got, show the skill set that we like."

With Leonard Fournette dealing with a hip injury that kept him limited in practice this week, White could handle the bulk of Sunday's duty against Cleveland. Whether or not Fournette is healthy, White has shown pop and burst, adding a needed element to Tampa's run game.

The Browns have been woeful against the run this season, getting gashed repeatedly. It's a smash spot for the Bucs ground attack to continue its pre-bye play.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showing signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE