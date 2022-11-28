Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (83,947) and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (83,576) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters -- Jefferson, Mahomes and Barkley -- are age 27 or younger while seven first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins and Eagles round out the current top five.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league's top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Starting December 1, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter for the final two weeks of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Tickets for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon go on sale on Thursday, December 1, and will be available at probowl.com/tickets. The Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights Flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed Flag football game between Pro Bowl players and a major musical performance at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Throughout the week, The Pro Bowl Games will integrate new challenges where players showcase their football and non-football skills in unique competitions, and the NFL will use its social media platforms to showcase players' incredible athletic feats and competitive spirit, while also highlighting their unique personalities away from the gridiron. The revamped programming allows the top stars to show off their skills and celebrate their accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans.