The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?

AFC PERSONNEL DIRECTOR: "The overriding question really comes down to how close is he going to be to what he was in the Super Bowl before that knee injury (Beckham tore his ACL in the Rams' win over Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI). I read one report that said he might not be ready until December. And even then, you don't know if that means he'll be in game shape. Then you have to wonder about how quickly you can get him up to speed with the playbook and what kind of chemistry he'll have with the quarterback. I suspect he lands with a team that really needs him because of injuries to other players or they see him as the kind of talent who would put them over the top. The Rams obviously make the most sense because he knows the team, they don't have to worry about him learning the offense and he likes that big stage. I've heard that he has a lot of reverence for Tom Brady, so Tampa Bay wouldn't surprise me. That group has underperformed and been banged up. You could see the Packers and the Chiefs being intrigued because of their quarterbacks. But you really have to trust your medical team and the information they receive during the physical. I think people understand what OBJ was at his peak and that he's not that kind of talent anymore. He's basically a hired gun for a title run. He may not be what he was, but if he makes a key catch for you in the playoffs or the Super Bowl, then he's probably worth the investment, even if he does nothing else."