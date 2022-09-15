Around the NFL

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon

Published: Sep 15, 2022 at 01:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jamal Adams' third season with the Seahawks is finished after one game.

The safety is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Adams suffered the injury in Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.

The Seahawks later announced they placed Adams on injured reserved. Seattle signed cornerback Teez Tabor off the Falcons' practice squad to fill Adams' roster spot.

Adams began his career as a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017, but he has spent the last two seasons in Seattle as a high-priced addition on the back end of the Seahawks defense. A three-time All-Pro, Adams reached the Pro Bowl in his first season in Seattle, but fell short of that honor in 2021.

Adams arrived in Seattle via blockbuster offseason trade, and received the freedom he sought in exchange for two first-round picks, as well as additional compensation. The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year deal worth $72 million one year after acquiring him from the Jets.

Since then, Adams has struggled with injuries, missing five games in 2021. Adams has also filled a different role with the Seahawks, spending a good amount of his time closer to the line of scrimmage as opposed to exclusively occupying the deeper portion of the field. This change showed in his sack totals, with the safety setting a career-high mark with 9.5 sacks in 2020.

His 2022 season will consist of just one contest, in which Adams recorded three tackles and one pass defensed before exiting due to the aforementioned injury.

His absence removes one of Seattle's top three highest-paid players (in terms of 2022 salary cap number) from its lineup for the rest of the season, and forces backup Josh Jones into action.

Entering its first season without Russell Wilson in more than a decade, Seattle wasn't expected to contend for the NFC West in 2022. The Seahawks' season-opening win was a pleasant surprise, but they'll need a total team effort to replace Adams.

Related Content

news

Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals

The only league MVP in Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor. Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (illness) to sit out Thursday practice ahead of Steelers game

The Patriots quarterback is sitting out of New England's Thursday practice due to an illness. Jones is dealing with an upset stomach, so the Patriots gave him the day off, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with torn pectoral, expected to miss six weeks

The Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve on Friday, the team announced. The edge rusher is likely out for the next six weeks or so as he rehabs his torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky looking for 'killer mindset' on offense after struggling to capitalize on turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a win against the Bengals in Week 1 thanks to a great defensive effort. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows that the offense has to develop a "killer mindset" to match in order to keep piling up those wins in future games.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) will be game-time decision for 'TNF' vs. Chiefs

J.C. Jackson's discomfort-alleviating operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1. He might miss out on Week 2, too. Jackson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs showdown.

news

Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'

Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not worrying about lack of snaps: 'I get paid to play, not coach'

New York's Kadarius Toney let it be known that you'd be crazy to think he was disappointed in his squad's Week 1 win over the Titans because of his lack of playing time.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Despite only 14 touches for Christian McCaffrey in the team's loss to the Browns, Matt Rhule is undeterred in his approach with CMC.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE