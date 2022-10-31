How good are the Vikings? Answer still unclear after fifth consecutive win

The fact that they have been the least-discussed one-loss team in the league in recent weeks is fine with them. If they were 6-1 and wearing green and gold colors like a certain team in Wisconsin, they'd likely lead most highlight shows.

"We'd be everywhere," said linebacker Za'Darius Smith, a former Packer.

But these Vikings welcome their relative anonymity -- for now, at least. The goal is to be talked about when the temperature drops and the shadows grow long on the season. They listened last week during their bye as outsiders mentioned them almost as an afterthought while talking up the Bills and Giants, teams that had the same number of losses as them.

"It's one of those things where you kind of embrace a little bit of an underdog mentality, even if our record and the games that we've put together say it's not typical of being in that position," said running back Alexander Mattison. "It's one of those things where we're focused on what we have internally in this locker room as a family, as a unit, and it's us against the world. That's kind of the mindset that we have about people not talking about us.

"You're kind of like, eventually they'll learn and they'll respect you. I don't know what the stipulations are on why people don't see us as the team that we are. We just have to keep proving it every Sunday."

Here's the thing about the Vikings: They have talent, are well-coached and generally don't beat themselves. They've had only one game in which they were on the minus side in turnover differential, and that was their 24-7 loss to the Eagles in Week 2. They have one of the game's better running backs in Dalvin Cook, who ran for 111 yards on Sunday; a productive quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another; and an opportunistic defense that has recorded multiple takeaways in three of the past four games.

They also have great leadership among, and accountability to, each other, as well as high football IQs, which allow them to apply what they are taught during the week.