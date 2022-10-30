Zach Wilson's meltdown vs. Patriots raises questions about long-term future as Jets' franchise QB

Wilson admitted Sunday that it is frustrating for him to get flushed from the pocket -- where he also made some of his best passes of the day -- and to constantly have to throw it away. It gets old, he said, to not see anything open in those situations. But he said this type of game would not hurt the team's confidence and, at times, he seemed nearly defiant. He was asked about his trajectory and the second-year leap and he responded that he didn't care about stats.

"Regardless of what it looks like, I feel like each game I'm learning and getting better," Wilson said. "There's always plays I'm going to want back. Always things that happen and you wonder, 'why did I just do that?' It's part of football."

It is. But it is a part that the Jets cannot afford right now. There were certainly other things that contributed to this loss, most glaringly a roughing the passer penalty on defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers that negated an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown on what was a terrible throw by Mac Jones. Saleh guessed that overall the penalty led to a 10-point swing, maybe 17 points. The pass protection for Wilson was shaky and he faced relentless pressure, especially in the second half.

But Wilson was the second overall pick last year because the Jets believed he was talented enough to handle adversity and elevate the Jets past it, to be the solution to the problems. Instead, Wilson was the problem, and it is one that there might not be an easy answer for. The Jets have time before they have to decide if Wilson is the long-term solution at quarterback and, ironically, the Patriots might still have to make that decision about Jones, too.

More pressing for the Jets is whether Wilson is still the solution right now, with the season on the line and a playoff berth entirely within reach.

"He can't lose his confidence," Saleh said. "We've got to figure out a way to help him. At the same time, there's self-inflicted wounds. It wasn't anything they did. Football is hard enough. It's when you make mistakes that are self-inflicted that makes it impossible. He's going to figure it out."