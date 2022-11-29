Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) says he plans to play Sunday at Bears after 'good news' with scans

Aaron Rodgers plans to be on the field Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the rival Chicago Bears.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said on Tuesday that he should be good to go after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

"I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," said Rodgers, who had already been dealing with a broken thumb before the rib injury.

Rodgers got hit early in the game but continued to play through obvious pain until exiting for the locker room in the third quarter. Rodgers did not return as Jordan Love finished out the loss.

"There was an earlier shot in the game that kind of rattled the rib cage," Rodgers said of the injury. "I was trying to stretch some things out at halftime a little bit, and realized it probably wasn't some sort of muscle injury. Then I got hit again in the third quarter and was just having a hard time breathing. I pride myself on not coming out of games and I've played through a lot of different things over the years, some that got attention, some that haven't got attention. But I was in some considerable pain and I feel like I just couldn't move out there really much at all. I wanted to go in and make sure it wasn't something really really serious."

With Love looking solid-lite on Sunday, the fact that the Packers have a bye in Week 14, and their 4-7 record (losing seven of the past eight), there had been talk that Rodgers could miss at least the game against the Bears, if not longer.

Rodgers quickly shut down that talk Tuesday.

"We'll go to one of my favorite places down in Chicago and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy," he said.