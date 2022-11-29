Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) says he plans to play Sunday at Bears after 'good news' with scans

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 02:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers plans to be on the field Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the rival Chicago Bears.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said on Tuesday that he should be good to go after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

"I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," said Rodgers, who had already been dealing with a broken thumb before the rib injury.

Rodgers got hit early in the game but continued to play through obvious pain until exiting for the locker room in the third quarter. Rodgers did not return as Jordan Love finished out the loss.

"There was an earlier shot in the game that kind of rattled the rib cage," Rodgers said of the injury. "I was trying to stretch some things out at halftime a little bit, and realized it probably wasn't some sort of muscle injury. Then I got hit again in the third quarter and was just having a hard time breathing. I pride myself on not coming out of games and I've played through a lot of different things over the years, some that got attention, some that haven't got attention. But I was in some considerable pain and I feel like I just couldn't move out there really much at all. I wanted to go in and make sure it wasn't something really really serious."

With Love looking solid-lite on Sunday, the fact that the Packers have a bye in Week 14, and their 4-7 record (losing seven of the past eight), there had been talk that Rodgers could miss at least the game against the Bears, if not longer.

Rodgers quickly shut down that talk Tuesday.

"We'll go to one of my favorite places down in Chicago and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy," he said.

Facing a decimated Bears defense that made Mike White look like Joe Montana on Sunday, Rodgers should be in for a bounce-back day against his rivals after a year of struggles.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as frustrated as I am' after losing seven of last eight games

The Denver Broncos lost seven of their past eight games, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's the most frustrated of all.

news

Colts' Matt Ryan frustrated after loss to Steelers: 'It's one thing one week, it's another thing another week'

Following a close loss to the Steelers on Monday night, QB Matt Ryan aired out his frustrations of an offense that totaled just 71 yards in the first half.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett earns first fourth-quarter comeback win of career: 'No one had any doubts'

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a halftime lead quickly wiped away for the second consecutive week. This time, Kenny Pickett turned things back around, marching the Steelers on a game-winning drive in Indianapolis to beat the Colts, 24-17.

news

Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'

In a flummoxing sequence on a hopeful game-tying drive, interim head coach Jeff Saturday did not call a timeout following a Matt Ryan 14-yard scramble, letting 25 seconds drift away right along with the Colts' hopes during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Colts on Monday

Following a Benny Snell go-ahead score for the Steelers late in the game, the Colts embarked on a hopeful 93-yard game-tying drive, but Pittsburgh's defense held for a 24-17 victory.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris exits Monday night win with abdomen injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris left Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE