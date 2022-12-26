Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

Mike White is back in time to try to save the New York Jets' season.

The quarterback, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, was medically cleared by doctors and will start Week 17 against Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Brian Costello of the New York Post first reported the news.

White's return means former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson goes back to the bench after stumbling in the Jets' past two losses.

White's recovery spurs hope Gang Green, losers of four straight, can revive their dwindling playoff hopes.

The former fifth-round pick started three games before suffering a rib injury in Week 14 against Buffalo. While White had practiced, doctors wouldn't clear him for contact the past two weeks fearing a hit could lead to further damage.

In his three starts, White jumpstarted a sleepy Jets offense, throwing for 315-plus yards in each of his first two outings. The quarterback displayed an ability to get the ball out quickly behind a faltering offensive line, made on-target tosses, and showed moxie delivering the ball while being hit.

White's performances stood in stark contrast to Wilson, who missed a host of throws and couldn't keep the offense on the field. While Wilson made some splash plays, he often missed open targets with horrific passes, scuttling drives. In the Week 16 loss to Jacksonville, Wilson was supplanted by Chris Streveler in the second half, and the offense finally came to life.

The Jets hope White can pick up where he left off before the injury, getting his playmakers like Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Garrett Wilson the ball in space.