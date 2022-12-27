Top 11 active locks in the NFL for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Where does J.J. Watt rank?

With Bucs since: 2020. Also played for: New England Patriots (2000-2019).





A mortal lock: There's no other way to categorize it. We could run through Brady's dizzying stats or his unparalleled longevity or team success, but by now you likely have most of it down by heart.





The Athletic's Zak Keefer recently relayed a great anecdote that Hall of Fame voter Mike Chappell shared when Chappell was presenting Peyton Manning's case to the other 49 HOF voters, before Manning made it in as part of the Class of 2021. Chappell stood up in the room and said: "Peyton Manning. End of discussion."





When it's Tom's turn, it might suffice for his presenter to simply say: "Brady."