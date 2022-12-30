2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff, other New Year's Eve games

One of the biggest days of the college football season is almost upon us, with some of the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects set to take the stage in New Year's Eve bowl games, including the two national semifinal contests. The 10 players listed below -- ranked in the order I believe they'll be selected in the 2023 draft -- can't quite look ahead to the Reese's Senior Bowl (Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network) just yet, because they still face stiff challenges on Saturday.
So, make sure to check out these future pros while you're getting ready to celebrate the start of the new year!
NOTES:
- Heights and weights are via school measurements.
- To be included on this list, Senior Bowl must have announced player accepted invite to the game as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 30.
10) Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6-foot-7, 305 pounds)
9) Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan (6-3, 307)
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 4 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) | ESPN
TCU ranks in the bottom half of all FBS teams in total defense and sacks, but Oluwatimi, Hayes and the rest of Michigan's Joe Moore Award-winning line still face a tough Horned Frogs front seven. Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center this year after being a finalist for the award while at Virginia in 2021. The leader up front is stout at the point of attack and is quick enough to reach five-techniques in TCU's three-man front, as well as attack linebackers at the second level. Hayes might not have to face strong left defensive end Dylan Horton, who is also heading to the Senior Bowl, but TCU will send blitzing linebacker Dee Winters to test his pass-protection skills. The tall, lean left tackle will earn bonus points with scouts if he's strong enough to move linemen and agile enough to block linebackers in the run game.
8) Steve Avila, G, TCU (6-4, 330)
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 4 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) | ESPN
Avila shifted from center to left guard for 2022, garnering second-team All-American honors for his play. He's an immovable object against bull rushes and a powerful run blocker, the sort of guard teams typically pick on Day 2 of the draft. The Wolverines' defensive line is quite athletic and stout, however, with Kris Jenkins (the son of the former NFL defensive lineman by the same name) and Mazi Smith challenging Avila with power and quickness off the snap. Scouts will be watching to see if he shows the footwork to sustain blocks after initial contact, preventing Jenkins, Smith and others from attacking the backfield.
7) Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (6-1, 206)
Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) | ESPN
Battle and the rest of the Tide defense should not overlook a Kansas State team that beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game earlier this month. His job on the back end will include covering big-play receiver Malik Knowles, and tight end Ben Sinnott will challenge his man cover skills over the middle and downfield. Battle could also show he can play the run by chasing mobile quarterback Adrian Martinez in the open field.
6) Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (5-11, 195)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 8 p.m. ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) | ESPN
The Bulldogs' defensive leader will have his hands full with Ohio State's offense, watching for Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud to look for sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. downfield and also shadowing tight end Cade Stover. The fifth-year player always seems to make big plays in big games, though, so don't be surprised if he picks off a pass, as he did against Oregon in the much-ballyhooed 2022 season opener, against LSU in the SEC title game and in last year's national championship game win over Alabama.
5) Byron Young, DT, Alabama (6-3, 292)
Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) | ESPN
One of my favorite one-on-one battles of this year's bowl season is Young's matchup against Wildcats All-American left guard Cooper Beebe. Young is trying to match his former teammate, Phidarian Mathis, in ascending to a second-round draft selection. He has more potential as a pass rusher than Mathis, however, and could play three- or five-technique, giving him a versatile skill set. Beating Beebe with quickness off the snap and/or staying square against the stout guard in the run game would help his cause.
4) Max Duggan, QB, TCU (6-2, 210)
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 4 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) | ESPN
While Max's father's name is Jim, the older Duggan is not "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, the famous former professional wrestler. It would be no surprise if his dad were a wrestler, though, given the TCU leader's toughness in the pocket and as a runner. Duggan's arm is not elite, but he has plenty of velocity when his feet are set and he displays deft touch over the top. Michigan's defense will try to keep him in the pocket and force him to thread passes into tight windows. Accurately executing those throws against the Wolverines' coverage in a high-pressure environment would push Duggan up draft boards.
3) Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6-2, 228)
Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) | ESPN
A matchup between To'oTo'o and the Wildcats' star back, Deuce Vaughn, will be must-see television. The defensive leader is usually able to find the ball on run plays, but he'll have to beat offensive linemen one-on-one at times, and Vaughn's 5-foot-6 frame can be tough to spot among the big bodies. Vaughn has 42 receptions coming into the game, as well, so To'oTo'o's ability to track down the back in space will help scouts determine if he's a three-down NFL linebacker.
2) Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (6-6, 272)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 8 p.m. ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) | ESPN
Harrison came on strong for the Buckeyes late in the year, using his size and athleticism to post sacks in key moments and play strong against the run to fulfill his potential as a top-50 prospect. He lines up on both sides of the line, so Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackles Warren McClendon (if healthy) and Amarius Mims will try to block him. To help the Buckeyes get to the title game and improve his draft stock, Harrison must be an impact player, shedding blocks on the edge to affect quarterback Stetson Bennett in the pocket and stop the Bulldogs' running back committee from getting outside.
1) Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (6-8, 359)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP semifinal)
Dec. 31, 8 p.m. ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) | ESPN
Georgia's defense is not quite as dominant as it was in 2021, but there is still plenty of talent that Jones will be assigned to block on Saturday night. Robert Beal Jr. helped pick up the slack from the loss of star rusher Nolan Smith, and former five-star recruit Mykel Williams blossomed in the second half of the season. Jones has shown this year that he will not be overwhelmed by Beal and Williams' power moves, though, because of his elite size for the position. If he can combine quick feet with NFL-caliber length to prevent outside speed rushes, it will impress NFL personnel evaluators.