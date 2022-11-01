Georgia's Nolan Smith, a top edge rusher prospect, to undergo surgery for pec injury

Published: Nov 01, 2022 at 04:13 PM Updated: Nov 01, 2022 at 04:19 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a senior, leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks and 16 quarterback hits through eight games in 2022. (Colin E Braley / AP)

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair a pectoral muscle injury, the school announced on Tuesday.

Smith suffered the injury early in the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday. The school did not provide a timetable for his return in the release but did note that Smith is expected to make a full recovery. Pectoral injuries can require a few months of rehab or more.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter recently ranked Smith as the eighth-best senior prospect in the country but notes that his undersized frame as a pass rusher could be cause for concern.

The timing couldn't be worse for Smith and the top-ranked Bulldogs, who face No. 2 Tennessee -- arguably the hottest team in college football -- on Saturday in Athens.

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, per school measurements, Smith has made 18 tackles (seven for losses) in eight games this season, also tallying a team-high three sacks and 16 QB hits. Over his four seasons, he's collected 114 tackles (21 for losses), 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery and one interception.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

