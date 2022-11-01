Georgia's Nolan Smith, a top edge rusher prospect, to undergo surgery for pec injury

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair a pectoral muscle injury, the school announced on Tuesday.

Smith suffered the injury early in the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday. The school did not provide a timetable for his return in the release but did note that Smith is expected to make a full recovery. Pectoral injuries can require a few months of rehab or more.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter recently ranked Smith as the eighth-best senior prospect in the country but notes that his undersized frame as a pass rusher could be cause for concern.

The timing couldn't be worse for Smith and the top-ranked Bulldogs, who face No. 2 Tennessee -- arguably the hottest team in college football -- on Saturday in Athens.