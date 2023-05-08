2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS to be released on Thursday, May 11

The National Football League on Monday announced that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the release of the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, the following games will be announced:

International Games -- Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game -- Wednesday via Amazon

Select individual games -- Wednesday on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

Select individual games -- Thursday on Today Show and Good Morning America

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET, which breaks down the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and for NFL+ subscribers.

Coverage on NFL+ will be highlighted by Players Only Schedule Release at 8 p.m. ET, which features host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and running back Mark Ingram reacting to the 2023 schedule. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Cam Jordan join as guests.

Additional coverage is provided by NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Channel and YouTube, hosted by Patrick Claybon, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App on Mobile and CTV, NFL.com/NFLChannel, Roku, PlutoTV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG and Xumo.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

ESPN will also have a two-hour prime-time special highlighting the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule and surrounding the entire schedule release on Thursday, May 11 airing on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. NFL Live's Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, along with Field Yates, will anchor the coverage with multiple guests expected. Earlier in the day, NFL Live will exclusively reveal a Monday Night Football game at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Individual game tickets will go on sale immediately through Ticketmaster, The Official Ticketing Partner of the NFL, once each game is announced. Tickets will also go on sale through SeatGeek, a member of the NFL Ticket Network. For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take in to consideration such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, competitive fairness and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year. For more information, click here.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, and Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, will bring passionate fans closer to their favorite teams throughout the entire 2023 season. For the first time, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences platform is giving one dedicated NFL fan the chance to attend every regular season away game for their favorite team, with a two-night stay hosted by Courtyard by Marriott and roundtrip flights for each game. The "Ultimate NFL Experience" Moment auction will go live at moments.marriottbonvoy.com on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.