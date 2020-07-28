Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," Royals principal owner and CEO John Sherman said in a statement from the team. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.

"Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball -- dating back to his childhood."

Mahomes' baseball background makes this more enjoyable than the usual addition of a famous minority owner. His father, Pat, pitched in Major League Baseball for over a decade, allowing for the younger Patrick to develop an intimate understanding of the sport from a young age. In a nod to his fastball-firing father, Patrick wore his dad's Mets jersey to Arrowhead Stadium before a Chiefs game in 2018.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in the same release. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."