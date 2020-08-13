George Kittle, 49ers agree to five-year, $75M extension

George Kittle is in the Bay Area to stay.

The 49ers and Kittle are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver reported. Of the $75 million total, more than half of it is made up of guarantees, per Rapoport, with $30 million guaranteed at signing, $40 million guaranteed for injury and $18 million arriving via signing bonus.

Kittle's new deal makes him the highest paid tight end by a wide margin, surpassing Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski in terms of total contract value ($54 million), and blowing past Chargers tight end Hunter Henry ($10.6 million on a one-year franchise tag) and new Browns signing Austin Hooper ($10.5 million per year over four years) in terms of average per year.

It's money well spent. Kittle's 2,945 receiving yards and 216 receptions are the most by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history. His 1,743 yards gained after catch in his career -- including an eye-popping 873-yard total in 2018 -- are the most in the NFL since 2017, and his 790 yards gained after contact are the most of any player over the last two years.

Kittle is also incredibly efficient, leading the league in reception yards per route run in 2019 with 3.3 yards gained (minimum 300 routes run). He also forced 20 missed tackles on receptions in 2019, the most among tight ends, per Pro Football Focus.