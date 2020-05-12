All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Justin Simmons could sign a deal that puts him at the top of the safety market for the time being. However, the player eligible for an extension who definitely will push the market is Jamal Adams. Some players bring a presence to a team that doesn't always resonate in the stat sheet. Adams not only brings a different attitude to the Jets' defense, but he also shows up in the box score.

Adams is the only defensive back with 10-plus sacks or 20-plus quarterback hits or 25-plus tackles for loss over the last three seasons, let alone being the only DB to do all three. Next Gen Stats credits Adams with 33 quarterback pressures since 2018, and PFF ranks him top four in pass rush, coverage and overall among corners and safeties over that same span (min. 200 snaps).

Over the past two decades, only Adams and J.J. Watt have had at least 10 sacks and 25 passes defensed in their first three seasons. After missing the Pro Bowl following his rookie season in 2017, Adams vowed not to miss another one. So far, so good. Adams has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons -- and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019.

Adams has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract (Jets exercised his fifth-year option for 2021), and he said the two sides have had "small discussions" about a new contract. Adams has also been involved in trade rumors over the last year or so. Regardless, when his time comes, Adams will reset each significant benchmark for safety contracts in the NFL.

ON THE RADAR:

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos: PFF's highest-graded safety in 2019, Simmons has played 2,024 consecutive defensive snaps, the second-longest active streak in the NFL, per NGS. Designated as the Broncos' franchise-tagged player in 2020, Simmons could reset an already-robust safety market soon.

Notable players not eligible for extension: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Derwin James, Chargers; Justin Reid, Texans.