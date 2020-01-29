Jamal Adams expects to sign extension in offseason

Already regarded as one of the game's best safeties just three years into his young career, Jamal Adams is looking to cash in on his reputation.

Fresh off a second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance, the New York Jets safety said Tuesday that he and the team have engaged in "small discussions" regarding a contract extension and that he expects a deal to be reached this offseason.

"They've talked about it, no numbers yet," Adams told reporters, per the New York Post. "I'd be lying if I said I don't expect to be extended. I do because of not for what I've just done on the field, but even off the field for what I've done for the organization. I've done everything they've asked me to do. I've done it at a high level each and every year. I've proven that I'm the best safety doing it right now."

Adams added in a tweet responding to reports of his comments, "I fully expect to be extended this offseason. I want to be in New York!"

Set to earn just $3.5 million in 2020, the safety has done more than enough to warrant a new deal with Gang Green. After being voted to his second straight Pro Bowl, Adams was named first-team All-Pro in 2019. The safety finished his third campaign with seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one scoop-and-score, one interception (a pick-six), 13 QB hits and 6.5 sacks, 1.5 shy of tying the single-season record for a defensive back (Adrian Wilson, 8.0, 2005).

A leader on and off the field in New York, Adams is as eager to stay with the Jets as the franchise is with keeping him. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said earlier this month that the front office is "excited that he's part of the team" and that the two sides' trade deadline kerfuffle is in the "rear-view mirror."

Adams won't be the first safety from the 2017 draft to receive an extension, however. The Bears made Eddie Jackson the highest-paid safety in annual average value when they signed him to a four-year, $58.4 million deal immediately following the season. With a similar resume to Jackson, Adams and his team could ask for a shade higher than Jackson's $14.6M AAV or aim for more in guarantees than Jackson's $33M.

"I'm happy for him," Adams said of Jackson, per the Post. "I told him after the Pro Bowl he deserved it. Like I said, I'm not competing to be the highest-paid safety. I'm competing within myself to get what I'm worth, my status. That's what I'm about."

If Adams and New York don't agree on an extension by early May, then the Jets can exercise the former first-round pick's fifth-year option. Though by that point, the headstrong safety might opt to hold out until a long-term deal is reached.

Change will be the constant in Florham Park this offseason, as Douglas embarks upon his first offseason as full-time GM. Adams' contract situation figures to be one of the first things to undergo renovation.