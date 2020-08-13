Around the NFL

Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension

Aug 13, 2020
It's Tight Ends Day in the NFL.

After George Kittle agreed to a massive five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, it's Travis Kelce's turn to dive into the money pit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with Kelce on a four-year, $57 million extension that will keep him in K.C. for the next six seasons, per sources informed of the situation. The deal is worth between $14M and $15M per year in new money average, he added.

Turning 31 in October, Kelce had two years left on his contract with salary cap figures of $11.2 million in 2020 and $9 million in 2021. The extension will take him well into the back half of his 30s.

Averaging $9.53 million on his five-year extension signed in 2016, the new deal will pay the star tight end closer in line to his worth.

While Kittle's deal came in at a $15 million per year mark, Kelce landed at $14.25 million per year in new money average. Given that Kelce is five years older than Kittle, it's a great chunk of change on a third contract for the K.C. tight end.

The tight end market has been woefully behind the worth of the top players at the position - thanks largely to Rob Gronkowski taking a below market deal early on in his career. Kelce getting a deserved leap in payment is a positive development for the entire position group. Expect Zach Ertz in Philly to be the next TE in line for a big extension. Perhaps after all three are paid, the top of the TE market won't look so far behind other positions.

The Chiefs, during a pandemic, continue to lock down key starters after signing Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones to massive long-term deals.

A key target for Mahomes, Kelce is a pass-catching tight end who can box out corners and safeties and outrun linebackers. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro player has generated four straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In two years with Mahomes at the helm, Kelce has generated 2,565 receiving yards and 15 TDs. These are wide receiver numbers.

Now Mahomes will have one of his favorite targets to throw to for years to come.

