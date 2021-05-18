Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Atlanta Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading Julio Jones this offseason. As rumors persist, Matt Ryan is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.

Asked about the prospect of the Falcons trading Jones, Ryan said Tuesday that he doesn't meddle in the business aspect of football.

"I love Julio. I've been so lucky to play with him for the past decade, and he's an unbelievable player," Ryan said. "I don't get involved in this side of it. From a teammate, from a player standpoint, he's my teammate. He's my guy. And you let the other side of it shake out how it is. But I know this: He's always ready to go. He's an incredible competitor and one of the best to ever do it at his position. So he'll have himself ready to go. There's no question about that."

When Atlanta restructured Ryan's contract earlier this offseason, the club signaled a commitment to the veteran QB for beyond this year. By passing on a signal-caller in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons doubled down on that plan.

It would make sense for the Falcons to keep Julio at least one more season. Doing so would give Ryan an explosive array of weapons, including the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, Calvin Ridley (a rising star in his own right), and dynamic rookie Kyle Pitts﻿, taken with the No. 4 overall pick. Eschewing a trade would give Atlanta the best chance at a quick turnaround.

No decision is made in a vacuum, however. New Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has to decide whether shedding Jones' contract with a post-June 1 trade to free up cap space is best for the long-term flexibility of the club. It's a classic team-building question Fontenot must ultimately answer.