Defense Secretary grants Buccaneers CB Cameron Kinley's request to play football 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, announced Tuesday he has been permitted the opportunity to attend training camp.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin granted Kinley's request to attempt to make the Bucs' roster prior to serving his commission with the Navy. Kinley's initial request was denied.

Kinley, an undrafted free agent, expressed his gratitude for the decision and his excitement at a chance to make an NFL roster.

"I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin's decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League. This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way," Kinley's statement read, in part. "Thank you to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for believing in me and remaining patient with me throughout this process. I am excited to get back to work in Tampa Bay with my teammates."

Kinley's agency also released a statement.

"Cameron is a fine young man and we are very happy for him. We talk to every player we represent about our values and beliefs and one of them is, 'We are a family and always support one another.' This was no easy feat and we worked tirelessly to make it happen," the statement read in part.

In 2019, a rule established in 2017 that barred athletes from delaying their military commissions was reversed to allow for exceptions. However, Kinley did not receive an exception and confusion followed. Much of that confusion seems to have been cleared up for Kinley on Tuesday.

As a senior for the Midshipmen, Kinley tallied 26 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed in eight games.