Roundup: Browns sign first-round CB Greg Newsome, Broncos ink RB Javonte Williams

Published: Jul 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM
As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts.

The Cleveland Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II and third-round wide receiver Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.

Newsome is expected to contend for a starting job right away opposite Denzel Ward﻿. The Northwestern product will have to beat out former first-rounder Greedy Williams﻿, who's still recovering from a nerve injury that sidelined him for all of the 2020 season. Schwartz, who also sprinted at Auburn, will be fighting for snaps amid a relatively deep receiving corps in Cleveland.

Only three 2021 first-rounders remain unsigned: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall), 49ers QB Trey Lance (No. 3) and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (No. 13).

Other news and notes we're tracking on Saturday:

  • The Denver Broncos signed second-round running back Javonte Williams and third-round offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz to their rookie contracts. Williams was the third RB to come off the board after making a star turn at North Carolina in 2020. Meinerz, who hails from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, figures to get looks at guard and center.
  • The Titans agreed to terms with third-round linebacker Monty Rice. All eight of Tennessee's 2021 draft picks are now under contract.

