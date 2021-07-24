Roundup: Browns sign first-round CB Greg Newsome, Broncos ink RB Javonte Williams

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts.

The Cleveland Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II and third-round wide receiver Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.

Newsome is expected to contend for a starting job right away opposite Denzel Ward﻿. The Northwestern product will have to beat out former first-rounder Greedy Williams﻿, who's still recovering from a nerve injury that sidelined him for all of the 2020 season. Schwartz, who also sprinted at Auburn, will be fighting for snaps amid a relatively deep receiving corps in Cleveland.

Only three 2021 first-rounders remain unsigned: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall), 49ers QB Trey Lance (No. 3) and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (No. 13).

Other news and notes we're tracking on Saturday: