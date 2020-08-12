Top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the NFL in 2020

Chubb rose above the drama and sub-.500 play of the Browns over the past two seasons to get his NFL career off to an outstanding start, including 1,494 rushing yards (second in the NFL), 5.0 per carry and eight touchdowns in 2019. The oft-overlooked ball-carrier has been particularly strong in yards after contact and missed tackles, ranking second in both categories last season, per Pro Football Focus. As for Garrett, there is a good reason the Browns made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league this offseason. He'll have to be careful to keep his cool, coming off a season that ended in a suspension after he swung Mason Rudolph's helmet at him, but he's got the kind of talent to potentially break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5.