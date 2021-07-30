Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins 'working through' issues with CB Xavien Howard

Published: Jul 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Two years ago, a premier defensive back for the Dolphins asked to be set free from South Beach and got his wish. Will Xavien Howard﻿'s trade request be fulfilled like Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿'s once was? Brian Flores is not planning on it. "We love coaching him," the Miami coach said Friday morning on Inside Training Camp. "Obviously he's a very talented player, makes our team better. In any relationship there's issues at times but we're working through them and we'll continue to have dialogue and communication. Hopefully we can work through this." After leading the NFL with 10 interceptions last year, the All-Pro cornerback has been looking for a new contract. He skipped mandatory offseason workouts but has reported to training camp to avoid fines, all while taking to social media to voice his displeasure. That prompted two playoff teams to reach out to Miami to inquire about a trade. Howard isn't practicing Friday because of an ankle injury. The Dolphins are hoping that's the only thing keeping him off their practice field.
  • J.K. Dobbins wants to be regarded as one of the top running backs in football. To do that, he knows he must be a more complete one. That initiative could line up well with the Ravens'. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Baltimore is looking to expand its offense in Year 4 for Lamar Jackson, who expects to be used under center more. Ravens RBs haven't been much of a factor in the passing game in recent seasons, but that could change with there being a bit less depth at the position. Moreover, Dobbins' pass-catching ability was seen as a plus coming out of Ohio State. If he continues to grow as a blocker, he'll have the opportunity to be an every-down back. He's already transitioned to the pro game as a runner, averaging 6.0 yards in his rookie year. That's the biggest step toward being one of the best.
  • For as long as Aaron Rodgers was away from the Packers this offseason, it shouldn't take long for him to get reacclimated. Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters there are two matters in particular that he's addressed with his All-Pro quarterback thus far: a pitch count for training camp, and "getting on the same page with some of the offseason tweaks we made to the offense." Green Bay led the NFL in scoring last year. With Rodgers and the remaining core still intact, things figure to look similarly great in 2021.

