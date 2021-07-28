Two playoff teams inquire about possibility of trading for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

It didn't take long for the Xavien Howard trade saga to gain a little steam.

Less than a day after the veteran cornerback requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that two playoff teams are among the clubs that have already made calls to the Dolphins to inquire about the possibility of trading for the 28-year-old All-Pro, according to an informed source.

The specific teams were not identified but Rapoport did note that they aren't alone, citing that "others" have contacted Miami, as well.

He also added that Howard practiced fully on Wednesday and has handled himself like a professional as the situation continues to play out.

Howard, 28, has been a significant name to watch throughout the offseason, dating back to the six-year pro's decision to skip Miami's minicamp in June over contract disputes.