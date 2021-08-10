Around the NFL

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Unsurprisingly, the Houston Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay.

Coach David Culley said the club hasn't decided who would travel to Wisconsin for the first preseason game, but he doesn't see the QB playing.

"He's unlikely to play in the game for sure, so we'll make a decision later in the week as to what's going to happen with that," Culley said. "It's based off the limited reps he's had in practice and that sort of thing."

Asked if Watson would play in any preseason game, Culley responded, "No comment."

Culley said that the club would make determinations on players who would travel and play in the first preseason game "probably around Thursday."

Texans GM Nick Caserio told SportsRadio 610 in Houston Tuesday morning that he didn't expect Watson to travel to Green Bay with the club.

After missing practices last week, Watson returned to the field on Monday and was again at practice on Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury. When Watson has suited up, he's been the fourth-string QB.

"Like I said before, it's day-to-day with him," Culley said. "You know, he'd been out for a while, and he was back today, and we're taking it day to day, as it's been from the start of training camp."

Watson remains under investigation by both NFL and police after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Watson has also requested a trade out of Houston, and the team has been willing to listen to trade offers.

