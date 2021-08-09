Deshaun Watson returns to Texans practice after week-long absence

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is back at Texans practice.

After a week away, Watson returned to the field in uniform Monday morning, taking a moment to speak with Texans general manager Nick Caserio before the session began, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

When it came to determining Watson's level of participation without physically being there, it truly depended on who you asked. Watson wasn't doing much of anything during early portions of practice, per veteran reporter Aaron Wilson, but accounts that followed from other reporters in attendance detailed a scene in which Watson wasn't just participating, but thriving.

Then, just as Watson appeared to be getting going, he exited. Watson walked off the field and entered the team's indoor facility, per ESPN's Barshop.

If this reads like one big game of telephone, well, that's because it is. The NFL media community at large is forced to rely on these on-hand accounts as the best source of updated information regarding Watson, especially since Texans coach David Culley refuses to provide any significant update on the matter.

Frankly, Culley might simply not have an update worth anything. But Watson's return to the field did end a week-long absence brought on by an injury that was eventually revealed to be calf and ankle tightness. And for that reason, it is significant news as we await a resolution regarding Watson's future.