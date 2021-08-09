Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson returns to Texans practice after week-long absence

Published: Aug 09, 2021 at 11:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is back at Texans practice.

After a week away, Watson returned to the field in uniform Monday morning, taking a moment to speak with Texans general manager Nick Caserio before the session began, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

When it came to determining Watson's level of participation without physically being there, it truly depended on who you asked. Watson wasn't doing much of anything during early portions of practice, per veteran reporter Aaron Wilson, but accounts that followed from other reporters in attendance detailed a scene in which Watson wasn't just participating, but thriving.

Then, just as Watson appeared to be getting going, he exited. Watson walked off the field and entered the team's indoor facility, per ESPN's Barshop.

If this reads like one big game of telephone, well, that's because it is. The NFL media community at large is forced to rely on these on-hand accounts as the best source of updated information regarding Watson, especially since Texans coach David Culley refuses to provide any significant update on the matter.

Frankly, Culley might simply not have an update worth anything. But Watson's return to the field did end a week-long absence brought on by an injury that was eventually revealed to be calf and ankle tightness. And for that reason, it is significant news as we await a resolution regarding Watson's future.

Watson remains under investigation by both NFL and police after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The quarterback's trade request remains in place, and the team has been willing to listen to trade offers.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason opener

Tom Brady played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. An offseason dedicated to rehab and recovery won't keep him off the field in the preseason. Bucs HC Bruce Arians said his 44-year-old quarterback will appear in Saturday's opener versus the Bengals.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't want to 'dwell' on vaccination decision

Lamar Jackson is back from his second bout with COVID-19 and is happy to return to the Ravens before the start of their preseason slate. His time away did not come without frustration.
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is undergoing an MRI this morning on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Mike Giardi reports. The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare. 
news

Raiders' Marcus Mariota keeping an eye on potential starting QB jobs around the NFL

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ reworked his contract to remain with the Raiders earlier this offseason, but Derek Carr's backup still pines to be a starter once again. Mariota noted over the weekend that he's always keeping an eye on QB news from around the NFL in case a starting opportunity might arise elsewhere.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley comes off PUP list, will practice Monday

The Giants began their Monday with excellent news: ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will be back on the field. The Big Blue RB came off the physically unable to perform list. Kim Jones adds that Barkley will join practice. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Monday, Aug. 9

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back on the field. The star tackle was at Monday's practice participating in individual drills, indicating he came off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Ron Rivera: 'No timetable' for Curtis Samuel's return in Washington

The Washington Football Team signed receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ this offseason to be the do-it-all wizard opposite star ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿. Thus far, we haven't seen the new acquisition on the field during training camp.
news

Pete Carroll acknowledges Duane Brown is 'making a statement' about contract: 'We're working at it'

Duane Brown isn't happy with his contract situation, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says they're working on getting the veteran left tackle back out on the field. 
news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.
news

Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW