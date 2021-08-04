Training Camp

Presented By

Colts guard Quenton Nelson aiming for Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is aiming to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts' season opener.

Nelson underwent surgery Tuesday on his foot after suffering virtually the same injury that QB Carson Wentz is dealing with. The projection on Nelson's return, just like Wentz, is five to 12 weeks. On Wednesday, however, Nelson took to Instagram to make it clear that he's taking aim at the short end of that window.

"(Third) surgery of the offseason in the books, no time for pity. F--- that. Truth is, I'm thankful, thankful the early part of the time table says 5 weeks," Nelson wrote. "That gives me 5 weeks to do everything I can physically and mentally to be ready to go Week 1 to smash these goals."

Nelson's absence compounds problems on the Colts' offensive line at the onset of training camp, as left tackle Eric Fisher and center Ryan Kelly are dealing with injuries as well.

The Colts open at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

If Nelson isn't able to go, it'll mark the first regular-season start he's missed after three years in the NFL, each of which has ended with All-Pro honors.

