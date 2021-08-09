Around the NFL

Sean Payton declines comment on Michael Thomas tweet

Published: Aug 09, 2021
The murky situation in New Orleans surrounding Michael Thomas' delayed surgery grew dimmer when the star receiver set a tweet Monday morning insinuating he's withholding info that would paint a different picture than the one that's been reported.

"They tried to damage your reputation. You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story," Thomas wrote.

Saints coach Sean Payton was later asked if he'd like to comment on the tweet. He declined.

"No. I don't want to have a press conference based on social media," Payton responded.

Thomas' tweet came after Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported that the wideout ignored calls from coaches and trainers for three months this offseason. The social media response from Thomas suggests there is much more to the story.

The All-Pro receiver underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle in June. With a four-month timetable for recovery, Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season.

Thomas missed eight games due to injury last year. He was scratched from another by the club for disciplinary reasons after punching teammate ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ during a practice scuffle.

The injury and his dip in production last season have placed a cloud around Thomas' future in New Orleans.

Payton was asked Monday if he was worried about players, like Thomas, becoming a distraction on social media.

"We're focused on our guys, and obviously we're focused on Mike getting healthy, but outside of that, it's never been an issue," he said.

