Chiefs must extend Tyrann Mathieu ASAP; DeVonta Smith's great first impression in Philadelphia

" The landscape is super tricky ," Chiefs GM Brett Veach said this week from Chiefs training camp, per ESPN.com. "We're at a $30 million (salary-cap) deficit from what we thought, and next year it's $15 million. Right now, some things are out of our control just because of the cap reductions this year and next year. If you look at our books for next year, we're going to be over by a bunch.

"We like to think that we're going to find a way to get this done," Veach told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "And he knows we love him, and we know he wants to be here. And right now, for him, and for us, I think it's just a timing thing. But there's not a guy in this league I respect as much as him for the way he goes about his business. And, you know, listen, a lot of these guys, and a lot of these teams -- I think we saw the franchise-tag period come and go, and no one got done. And there have been a couple of deals, but a lot of these bigger deals haven't been done for the same reason. Different players handle it in a different way. And just like you'd expect from Tyrann, just complete class. I mean, the guy is special. We love him. And we're certainly going to work our tail off to keep him here."