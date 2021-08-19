NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

When is NFL Kickoff?

The official start to the 2021 NFL season will take place Thursday, Sept. 9.

Who is playing in the NFL season opener?

NFL Kickoff will pit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Where will NFL Kickoff take place?

The Bucs will host the visiting Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the site of Tampa Bay's historic Super Bowl LV victory in February.

What time is NFL Kickoff?

The Cowboys-Bucs game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch NFL Kickoff?

Fans can watch NFL Kickoff live on NBC or stream the game live on Peacock.

What NFL prime-time matchups will take place during Week 1?

In addition to Thursday night's season-opening showdown, Week 1 will feature two other prime-time games: