2021 NFL season: Twelve one-year contracts that will pay off

Signed for: $7.5 million. Rank in annual average among OTs: 32nd.





By choosing receiver Ja'Marr Chase over top-rated tackle prospect Penei Sewell with the No. 5 overall pick, Cincinnati was also betting that Reiff and left tackle Jonah Williams will be able to protect the outside edge for quarterback Joe Burrow's second NFL season. Reiff has spent all but one of his nine NFL seasons thus far at left tackle, switching to the right side only for the 2016 campaign, with Detroit. But he has nonetheless been a model of consistency throughout his nine-year career -- only 16 players have recorded 4,000-plus pass-blocking snaps since 2012, when he entered the league as a first-round pick, and his 32 sacks allowed in that span places him smack in the middle (No. 8) among that group, per PFF. He'll also provide insurance at left tackle in case Williams (who has appeared in 10 games since being drafted in the first round in 2019) is injured.