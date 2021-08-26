2021 NFL Preseason, Week 3: 1 thing to watch for from all 32 teams





﻿﻿﻿﻿Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably won't officially name a Week 1 starting QB any sooner than he has to, but one has to wonder whether Cam Newton's five-day sit following a misunderstanding of COVID-19 protocols has given rookie Mac Jones a chance to gain ground in the competition. To review: Both Newton and Jones have been impressive thus far, although Jones has seen more reps. How will Belichick split reps between these two under the circumstances? Which will see action behind the first-team line? It could be telling. ... The Giants are expected to play QB Daniel Jones for at least a half in this one, which will be his first preseason action entering a pivotal year in his career. He's been without some of the Giants' key skill players on offense in training camp, but he doesn't need playmakers around him to take care of the ball. Cutting down turnovers is what's crucial for Jones -- so for his first (and last) tune-up, a zero in that column is paramount.