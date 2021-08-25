Bengals QB Joe Burrow to play limited snaps in preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Joe Burrow will see his first game action since an ACL tear cut short his rookie season.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that the quarterback would get a limited number of snaps against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's preseason finale.

Burrow suffered the ACL tear on Nov. 22, 2020. Heretofore, the Bengals had played it safe with the former No. 1 overall pick. The original plan had been to hold Burrow out of the three preseason games. Plans are made to be adjusted.

Taylor indicated that he thinks it will be good for Burrow to get live game reps, even just a few, before the regular season begins Sept. 12 against the Vikings, so the second-year signal-caller can test out the knee.

Burrow himself has said he feels good after rehabbing for nine months, but he has had an up-and-down training camp. Getting in live reps in preseason action could help the young signal-caller get past any final mental hurdles as he preps for the 2021 campaign.