Vikings expected to bring back former Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota, compiling 74.5 sacks en route to four Pro Bowls with the Vikes. Last season, the 33-year-old played for the Cowboys and Lions, combing for six sacks and 33 tackles in 14 games between the two stops.

The edge rusher worked out with the Vikings last week and has been hoping for a reunion with the club that made him a fourth-round pick in 2010. Griffen took shots at QB ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ on his way out of town but has been remorseful over that social media mistake. The Vikings inking Griffen underscores that any animosity about how his decade-long run in Minnesota ended is water under the bridge.