Around the NFL

Vikings expected to bring back former Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

Published: Aug 23, 2021 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota, compiling 74.5 sacks en route to four Pro Bowls with the Vikes. Last season, the 33-year-old played for the Cowboys and Lions, combing for six sacks and 33 tackles in 14 games between the two stops.

The edge rusher worked out with the Vikings last week and has been hoping for a reunion with the club that made him a fourth-round pick in 2010. Griffen took shots at QB ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ on his way out of town but has been remorseful over that social media mistake. The Vikings inking Griffen underscores that any animosity about how his decade-long run in Minnesota ended is water under the bridge.

The Vikings struggled mightily last year on defense. Adding Griffen back to the mix gives Mike Zimmer an additional option opposite ﻿Danielle Hunter﻿. When in shape and motivated, Griffen can still pressure off the edge. His familiarity with Zimmer's D is a bonus with under three weeks before the start of the season.

Related Content

news

Vikings to have epidemiologist speak to team in hopes of increasing vaccination rate ahead of season

The Minnesota Vikings are doing everything they can to help increase their vaccination rate among players as we get closer to the 2021 season.
news

Bengals not 'down' on Ja'Marr Chase despite rookie WR's struggles with drops

After several weeks of training camp and two preseason tilts, Ja'Marr Chase's drops are all anyone in Cincinnati can talk about now. Chase flubbed all three of his targets in Friday's 17-13 loss to Washington.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'not making that announcement' on 49ers starting QB for Week 1

Following Sunday's preseason win over the L.A. Chargers, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he's ready to name Jimmy Garoppolo the starter. "No, I'm not making that announcement. Nice try, though." Shanahan said with a smirk.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021: Top 10 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episode

The finale of the Top 100 Players of 2021 will not air until Sunday, Aug. 29 on NFL Network, but we now know the 10 players who are vying for the top spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) set to return to practice Monday in limited capacity

Having undergone surgery earlier this month to repair a broken bone in his foot, Colts QB Carson Wentz is set to return to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he's positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley set to take part in team drills during joint practice with Patriots

Saquon Barkley is set to partake in team drills during the New York Giants' upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Total Access.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is set for knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury and is feared to be lost for the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

The Bears' 2017 first-round selection, Mitchell Trubisky, picked apart his previous team to lift the Bills past the Bears, 41-15, with a 221-yard, one-touchdown effort in which he piloted four consecutive touchdown drives to begin the day.  
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

In his first preseason action, Ben Roethlisberger got 16 snaps, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW