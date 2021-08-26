NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 26

Bills fans will finally have their first look at Josh Allen ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Sean McDermott announced Thursday that the star quarterback will start on Saturday in Buffalo's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen, 25, did not play in either of the Bills' preseason victories against the Lions and Bears.

McDermott declined to reveal how long Allen may play for, but did note that most of the starters will take the field with play time varying from player to player.