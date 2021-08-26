NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 26

Bills fans will finally have their first look at Josh Allen ahead of the 2021 regular season.
Sean McDermott announced Thursday that the star quarterback will start on Saturday in Buffalo's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
Allen, 25, did not play in either of the Bills' preseason victories against the Lions and Bears.
McDermott declined to reveal how long Allen may play for, but did note that most of the starters will take the field with play time varying from player to player.
One would have to imagine the Bills won't play Allen, who signed a monster extension earlier this month, for longer than a half, but any amount of snaps should benefit the young signal-caller as he enters Year 4.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Tennessee Titans placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- An MRI has determined that New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered a low-ankle sprain in Wednesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jackson's availability for Week 1 is still in play.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fisher is continuing to work his way back from torn Achilles.
- The Arizona Cardinals are placing cornerback Robert Alford, who is vaccinated, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced.
Roster signings
- The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Andrew Vollert.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed tight end Ian Bunting, Rapoport reported. An undrafted prospect in 2019, Bunting fills the void left by Luke Willson, who retired a day after re-signing with the club.
- The Chicago Bears signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin.
- The Tennessee Titans signed running back Javian Hawkins , linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive back Nate Brooks.
- The Washington Football Team signed center Jon Toth.
Trades
- The Carolina Panthers traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for kicker Ryan Santoso.
- The Baltimore Ravens are close on a trade of fifth-round pick cornerback Shaun Wade, the former Ohio State standout, to the Patriots, Rapoport reported.
Roster cuts
- The Chicago Bears waived receiver Javon Wims.
- The Washington Football Team released tight end Temarrick Hemingway.
- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced the team has waive/injured defensive back Bryce Thompson.
- The Carolina Panthers waived kicker Dominik Eberle.
Retirements
- Veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement after 10 seasons. Drafted 48th overall in 2011, Wisniewski spent time with the Raiders, Jaguars, Eagles, Chiefs (twice) and Steelers; he won a Super Bowl ring with both the Eagles (LII) and Chiefs (LIV).