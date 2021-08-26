Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Thursday.

As a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic. Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, general manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill is feeling OK. That means he could be back and available for the club's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Tannehill did not play in the Titans' first two preseason games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson said the Titans have reached a 97 percent vaccination rate among players. Unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate at least 10 days, and for five days if exposed to high-risk close contacts.