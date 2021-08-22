Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he's positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vrabel, who said he had a sore throat Sunday morning and decided to get tested, will be in quarantine and follow NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individual can return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Vrabel, 46, told the media that he needs two negative tests in 48 hours and "if not, it'll be 10 days."

Vrabel's Titans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-3, on Saturday.

"I don't want this to somehow take away from the efforts those guys had last night on the football field," Vrabel said, via NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "There's a lot of battles going on ... that's what I want this to be about. I'm sorry that it's not."

Saturday's game came following a joint week of practice with the Titans and Buccaneers.