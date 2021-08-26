Around the NFL

Longtime OL Stefen Wisniewski calls it a career after 10 NFL seasons

Published: Aug 26, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A reliable interior lineman with two rings to his name is walking away from the NFL after 10 seasons.

﻿Stefen Wisniewski﻿ is retiring from football, he announced via Twitter.

A second-round pick in 2011, Wisniewski built a reputation as a trustworthy blocker who did his job well and could be called upon in a pinch. Wisniewski proved his dependability while pursuing a title in Philadelphia in 2017, starting 14 games at guard for the Eagles and helping protect both ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and ﻿Nick Foles﻿. Wisniewski was part of one of the more effective offensive lines in the league in 2017, teaming with center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ and guard Brandon Brooks to form a formidable interior trio that allowed the Eagles to make a run to a Super Bowl LII triumph.

Wisniewski stuck around in Philadelphia until 2019, making a move to the Chiefs in October of that year and proving his utility by appearing in 11 games and starting two regular-season contests. Wisniewski filled a first-team role through Kansas City's postseason run to a win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, securing his second Super Bowl ring in three seasons.

The Pittsburgh native went home in 2020, signing a two-year deal with the Steelers and starting in one game before a chest injury resulted in him being waived late in the season. One final return visit to Kansas City followed, where Wisniewski appeared in four games (two starts) before starting one final game: Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Wisniewski's career began in Oakland, where he followed in the footsteps of his uncle, eight-time Pro Bowler Steve Wisniewski, as a second-round pick of the Raiders out of Penn State. Wisniewski started in every game he played for the Raiders from 2011-2014, shifting from guard to center for his final three seasons in Oakland before heading to Jacksonville for a one-year stint with the Jaguars, which preceded his time with the Eagles.

Wisniewski retires with 139 games played (106 starts) and two victories in the sport's biggest contest. He heads off to retirement with a pair of rings to occasionally polish and a very respectable career of which he can be proud.

