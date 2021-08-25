Analysis

2021 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

Published: Aug 25, 2021 at 03:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

This will be an NFL roster cut-down period unlike any in memory. Teams are required to get down to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31, a deadline that's four days on the league calendar before it was in previous years (when there were four preseason games).

This change allows for more time to make trades before the roster-cut deadline -- and during the elongated buildup to Week 1. The Patriots and Rams got the fun started with Wednesday's Sony Michel deal; look for a bevy of positional logjams to get settled in low-stakes veteran trades for late-round conditional picks. A Sam Bradford-type headline trade before Week 1 is always possible, too.

While we are all anxious by now for the season to start, here's a quick look at some notable players who could pop up on the transaction wire in the coming days:

POTENTIAL TRADE CANDIDATES

Related Links

Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith
Dallas Cowboys · LB

I've written about this a few times already, but the Cowboys have officially started rookie Micah Parsons and free-agent pickup Keanu Neal over Smith and 2018 first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch during the last two preseason games.


It could be awkward to keep one of the team's highest-paid players and vocal leaders as a rotational player. The depth at the position is buoyed by rookie fourth-rounder Jabril Cox, and the Cowboys could probably find a taker for a late-round pick if they are willing to pay some of Smith's guaranteed $7.2 million base salary.

Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz
Philadelphia Eagles · TE

He's enjoyed a solid training camp by all accounts, but the two most likely days for an Ertz trade were always going to be the third day of the NFL draft and cut-down day. The Eagles probably can't get more than a late-round pick for the 30-year-old, so they probably don't see the value when they need as many reliable pairs of hands for Jalen Hurts as they can get.

O.J. Howard
O.J. Howard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · TE

It's a shame that we might not get to see a fully healthy Howard play with Tom Brady. Howard is the team's third (or even fourth) tight end and doesn't seem all the way back from his torn Achilles. The team also likes Tanner Hudson at the position. If untradeable, Howard's $6 million guaranteed contract may counterintuitively secure his spot on the Bucs. Tampa Bay's the rare team that could afford the luxury of sitting out Howard for much of the season before seeing if he could help them in the stretch run.

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
New England Patriots · WR

His recent shoulder injury could inspire Bill Belichick to put him on short-term injured reserve to start the year. I doubt the team could get a draft pick for the former first-rounder at this stage.

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
New England Patriots · CB

There has been radio silence on Gilmore's status a year removed from his Defensive Player of the Year award, despite him staying on the PUP list following a surgery to repair his torn quad. It looks like a game of chicken on whether Gilmore will practice before getting a raise or get a raise before practicing. Belichick appears to love Gilmore too much to trade him when they are trying to make the playoffs, but a stunning deal just before Week 1 is Belichick's version of playing the hits.

NOTABLE PLAYERS WHO COULD BE CUT

Breshad Perriman
Breshad Perriman
Detroit Lions · WR

Projected as a starter and possibly the Lions' No. 1 receiver earlier this offseason, Perriman might not even make the team, according to The Athletic. The Lions would have to swallow $2 million in wasted guarantees. Perriman reportedly struggled before injuring his hip.


Dan Campbell made it clear the receiver room is "up for grabs," but Detroit may as well stash Perriman on injured reserve since his salary is a sunk cost.

Jahlani Tavai
Jahlani Tavai
Detroit Lions · LB

Taken at No. 43 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Tavai was reportedly a favorite of the Patriots during the pre-draft process, too. Patriots assistant Matt Patricia will likely get the chance to reunite with his draft pick in Foxborough if he is interested.

Rashaad Penny
Rashaad Penny
Seattle Seahawks · RB

Penny has stayed mostly healthy in training camp, but it's an open question whether he's one of the Seahawks' top four running backs, especially after DeeJay Dallas﻿' strong preseason. Pete Carroll said Penny will play a lot this week, which sounds like they are still trying to evaluate him three years after taking him in the first round.

Peyton Barber
Peyton Barber
Washington Football Team · RB

Rookie Jaret Patterson may have made Barber's spot on the team redundant. We know that third-down back J.D. McKissic isn't going anywhere.

Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin
Baltimore Ravens · WR

A playoff starter seven months ago, Boykin's spot on the team may be saved by other injuries at the position.

Vernon Butler
Vernon Butler
Buffalo Bills · DT

The former Panthers first-round pick could get squeezed out in a deep Bills defensive line. 

Benny Snell
Benny Snell
Pittsburgh Steelers · RB

Everyone's favorite Week 1 hero of a year ago may not have a place in a Steelers backfield led by first-round pick Najee Harris, with Anthony McFarland as the backup.

Anthony Miller
Anthony Miller
Houston Texans · WR

My guess is the Texans carry Miller -- who was just acquired in an August trade -- on the roster past the cuts deadline, then place him on injured reserve. He could be a late-season injury replacement.

Trey Pipkins
Trey Pipkins
Los Angeles Chargers · OT

General manager Tom Telesco unfortunately has some experience cutting top-100 picks from the offensive line.

Shaq Lawson
Shaq Lawson
Houston Texans · DE

A roller coaster Buffalo career ended with a three-year, $30 million contract reward by the Dolphins. He lasted one year in Miami and his Texans career may end before playing a regular-season down for the team.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Philadelphia Eagles · WR

The Eagles have a lot of receivers and it would just seem weird at this stage to keep Arcega-Whiteside, a 2019 second-rounder, again after a quiet training camp when guys like Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward have produced in actual games for the team.

Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray
New Orleans Saints · RB

Sean Payton telling the Monday Night Football crew that 2020 practice squader Tony Jones is probably the team's No. 2 running back is a sign in flashing lights to not take Murray in fantasy leagues. If Devonta Freeman looked better, I'd assume Murray would not make the team as a No. 3 running back with no special teams value. He's probably on the right side of the bubble, but that can change if the Saints see anyone they like on the waiver wire.

Andy Isabella
Andy Isabella
Arizona Cardinals · WR

Coach Kliff Kingsbury just said the preseason finale in New Orleans is part of a "big week" for the 2019 second-round pick, which is never what you want to hear your coach say at this stage of the process.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

Jeffri Chadiha ranks all eight divisions entering the 2021 NFL season. Can any other quartet hang with the ultra-competitive NFC West? Are the AFC North's Browns ready to challenge the AFC West's Chiefs for conference supremacy?
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Cowboys remain biggest show in the sport

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest spectacle in professional football. With a bird's-eye view, Dan Hanzus recaps the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
news

2021 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

What kind of production should Cowboys fans expect from Micah Parsons in 2021? Which first-year player is most likely to post double-digit sacks? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for eight notable defensive rookies.
news

NFL MVP award: Nine candidates to follow in footsteps of 'Year 2' winners

Can Justin Herbert be named MVP in his second pro season? Will Tom Brady take it home in his second year with the Bucs? Garrett Podell uses an eye-catching trend to project nine candidates to win MVP.
news

2021 NFL preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Zach Wilson impresses, Mac Jones steady

Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each contest played in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. What should the Jets be buzzing about from Zach Wilson's performance?
news

NFL Preseason Week 2 winners and losers: Whose stock is rising? On the decline?

Did Teddy Bridgewater pull into the lead in the Broncos' QB race? Is Micah Parsons the new face of the Cowboys' defense? How did Justin Fields fare in his second pro outing? Gregg Rosenthal identifies the winners and losers of NFL Preseason Week 2.
news

2021 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 13 of the NFL's top offensive rookies in 2021. What kind of production should we expect from the five first-round QBs? Will a second-rounder lead all rookies in receptions?
news

'Top 100 players of 2021': Jaire Alexander among five biggest snubs from top 10

The players ranked in the top 10 of the "Top 100 Players of 2021" were revealed on Sunday, and Cynthia Frelund's analytics suggest some deserving players were left out. She reveals the five biggest snubs from the top 10 based on her models.
news

Chiefs must extend Tyrann Mathieu ASAP; DeVonta Smith's great first impression in Philadelphia

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Chiefs need to give Tyrann Mathieu a long-term extension NOW. Plus, first impressions on DeVonta Smith, a big advantage in Baltimore and more.
news

Top 10 players of the 2017 draft class entering the 2021 NFL season

The 2017 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded with talent, but only one player can be crowned the best of the bunch. Who holds that coveted spot in Brian Baldinger's list of the top 10 players of the 2017 class heading into 2021?
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on return from ACL injury: 'I'm going to be the same ... plus some'

Courtland Sutton was supposed to have a huge 2020 campaign. Then he tore his ACL in Week 2. Eleven months later, the Broncos wide receiver tells James Palmer that he's determined to "ascend past" the Pro Bowl version of himself in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW