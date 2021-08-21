Around the NFL

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

Published: Aug 21, 2021 at 01:56 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the New England Patriots receiver is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue, per sources informed of the situation.

The timeline would keep him out to start the season, which begins Sunday, Sept. 12 -- just three weeks away -- for the Pats.

Harry injured his shoulder leaping for a deep pass Thursday night and slamming into the ground.

The injury complicates Harry's trade request that remains standing in New England, with the former first-round pick hoping to land a fresh start before the season opens.

We usually see a flurry of trades during roster cutdowns, as clubs swap players who might not make the team. Given his standing down the Pats depth chart, Harry was a candidate to be one of those players headed elsewhere before the season.

The injury would likely negate a potential trade for the struggling young talent at this stage. No club is going to give up anything of value for an injured player with limited production. That gives New England fewer options when dealing with the third-year wideout.

It's possible the Pats could put Harry on IR to open the season, but he'd need to be on the 53-man roster after final cutdowns. Going on IR would knock the wideout out for at least three weeks if it happens.

