Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Barber got just four touches in each of Washington's last two preseason games, and was made expendable in part by an impressive preseason showing by Patterson. The undrafted rookie from Buffalo, turned in impressive preseason performances against the Patriots (70 total yards) and Bengals (96 total yards). He's drawn praise from coach Ron Rivera, and offers special teams value, as well.

Barber made two starts in his first year in Washington last year and is now three years removed from his career-best season in Tampa Bay, where he rushed for 871 yards as a full-time starter in 2018.

