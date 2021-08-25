Around the NFL

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

Published: Aug 25, 2021 at 08:22 AM
Kevin Patra

The Baltimore Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle on Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.

"I think I'm just building up that flexibility," said Stanley said, via the Baltimore Sun. "It's just taking some time, but other than that, I feel really good. My technique feels good."

Stanley played in just six games in 2020 before the injury struck. With the Ravens trading last year's stand-in, Orlando Brown, to Kansas City, Baltimore signaled it believed Stanley would be ready for 2021 without hindrance.

Nine months after the injury, Stanley noted it was odd when he returned to the field following rehab.

"Being in a completely different state than I was the last time I was on the field just reminded me of how far it came from that last time I was on the field," he said.

The Ravens reworked the offensive line in front of Lamar Jackson this offseason, including the additions of Alejandro Villanueva at right tackle and Kevin Zeitler at guard. However, a question mark remains at left guard. Stanley isn't worried about how the position battle next to him will shake out three weeks before the season.

"Whoever I'm playing next to, we're gonna figure it out and we're gonna work through it," Stanley said. "I'm happy I can still be there to help guide whoever's playing."

