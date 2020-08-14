2020 NFL triplets rankings: Chiefs overtake Saints at No. 1

Quarterback: Derek Carr -- Rank: 15 (One game: 13 | 2020 prod.: 17)

Running back: Josh Jacobs -- Rank: 10

Pass catcher: Darren Waller -- Rank: 21





Although the arrow in this ranking is pointing down, the Raiders' offense is actually trending up. Their minor drop is almost entirely due to Antonio Brown's brief (and maddening) stint with the team last August, as he was my No. 3 WR a year ago. While GM Mike Mayock probably rues that personnel move, he has zero regrets about using a first-round selection on Josh Jacobs. My pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year, the do-everything back posted the third-highest yards per rush above expectation (+.81), per Next Gen Stats, while ranking eighth at the position in scrimmage yards per game (101.2). His success, plus Waller's breakout season (which it seems only one analyst saw coming), helped lay the foundation for what should be a balanced, pick-your-poison Raiders offense in 2020. Carr remains the base of this re-powered unit. What better way to capture the rollercoaster ride that's been his six-year career than for him to land basically in the middle. While the QB has been far from perfect, he's fueled more fourth-quarter comebacks (17) and game-winning drives (18) than any other signal-caller over the last five seasons. And as Adam Rank, the Bret Hart of NFL Media, recently wrote, it's a bit absurd that the three-time Pro Bowler is seemingly always under fire (especially by his own fan base). With rookie Henry Ruggs and his 4.27 speed joining the Las Vegas outfit, Carr now has all the pieces in place to cement his spot with the franchise for years to come.